GATE 2024: IISc Bengaluru Issues New Date To Start Registration On gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Check Official Schedule Here

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bengaluru will commence the application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on August 30. Earlier, the registration for the GATE 2024 exam was scheduled to begin on August 24, however, the process is now expected to start on August 30.

According to the official website of GATE 2024- gate2024.iisc.ac.in, the online application portal for GATE 2024 is expected to open by August 30, 2023. Once open, candidates will able to apply for the GATE 2024 on the official website till September 29, 2023, following the simple steps given below

GATE 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link for GATE 2024 Application.

Step 3: Register yourself and note down the login details.

Step 4: Now login again using the required credentials and fill out the GATE 2024 application form

Step 5: Now pay the application fee and complete your GATE 2024 registration by clicking on "Submit" button

Step 6: Download the GATE 2024 application form and take a printout for future reference

GATE 2024 Exam Date

The IISc Bengaluru is scheduled to conduct the GATE 2024 exam in February 2024. According to the tentative exam schedule, IISc is set to conduct the GATE 2024 exam in two shifts on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The complete schedule for the examination will be released soon on the official website.