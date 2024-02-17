GATE 2024 Response Sheet OUT At gate2024.iisc.ac.in- Check Details Here

Gate 2024: The response sheet for GATE 2024 has been released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore). Candidates who took the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) can obtain their response sheets from the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The institute is set to publish the GATE 2024 answer key on February 21, enabling students to calculate their scores based on the response sheet and answer key. The response sheet displays the choices made by the candidates in the three types of questions - multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions, each carrying 1 or 2 marks.

Conducted for 30 papers on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, the GATE 2024 exam is a gateway for admission to postgraduate programs at IISc Bangalore and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The exam comprised two sessions on each exam day - the forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Gate 2024: Steps To Check Response Sheet

- Visit the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

- Click on the GATE 2024 candidates' responses link on the main page.

- Enter the login credentials on the provided page.

- Submit the details to view the responses on the screen.

- Review the responses and proceed to download the page.

- Keep a copy for future reference.

According to exam analysis, the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) paper was perceived as moderate to tough, while the Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) paper was considered tougher compared to the previous year. The Electrical Engineering (EE) paper was deemed lengthy but relatively easy.