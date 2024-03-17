GATE 2024 Result Declared At gate2024.iisc.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru released the GATE result link on March 16, as expected. Candidates can see and download their exam results via the GATE 2024 login page at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. To access the GOAPS portal, candidates must enter their Enrollment ID and Password. IISc Bangalore held the GATE exam on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. Over 8 lakh applicants registered for the GATE exam, which is 25% higher in comparison with last year. Those who pass the exam will be eligible for admission to MTech programmes provided by IITs, NITs, and other universities. Several PSUs, including NTPC, Coal India, and IOCL, use GATE scores as eligibility criteria for recruitment. GATE counselling is done via the COAP portal.

1. Visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the GATE GOAPS portal.

3. Enter the requested credentials and access the results.

4. Download the GATE scorecard and preserve a copy for future reference.

GATE 2024; direct link to download here

The Common Offer Acceptance Portal, or COAP, is a forum for GATE-qualified candidates where IITs post their M.Tech admission offers and PSUs post job offers. Notably, COAP is not a registration platform; candidates must register independently with the relevant IITs/PSUs for admission/recruitment.