GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Extended Till November 20 At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

GATE 2025 Application Window: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has extended the GATE 2025 correction window deadline. Candidates can make revisions and updates to their applications until November 20, 2024, via the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Initially set for November 6, the deadline was previously extended to November 10. The GATE 2025 application deadline remains October 30, 2024. Only select fields, including name, date of birth, exam city, gender, category, and others, are available for correction. A correction fee will apply for required changes.

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 papers, with candidates having the option to select one or two test papers from the allowed combinations. The exam will have a duration of three hours, and the GATE scores will remain valid for three years from the date of the result announcement. For Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), there will be negative marking for incorrect answers. For every wrong answer to a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 of a mark will be deducted, and for a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 of a mark will be subtracted.

GATE 2025 Application form: Here’s how to make changes

Step 1: Go to the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using your GATE 2025 user ID and password.

Step 3: Click on the correction window link to make changes.

Step 4: Edit the necessary details and review them thoroughly.

Step 5: Save your changes and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and print a copy for future reference.

GATE 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for GATE 2025 is ₹900 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, while all other applicants, including international candidates, must pay ₹1,800. Additionally, IIT Roorkee has provided mock tests for GATE 2025. Candidates can access these by selecting the appropriate test paper or code, which will open the mock test in a new tab or window.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that assesses candidates' knowledge across various undergraduate disciplines in engineering, technology, architecture, and science. Managed by IIT Roorkee this year, more details can be found on the official website. As per the schedule, GATE 2025 will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, with admit cards available in January. The results are expected on March 19, 2025. GATE 2025 will feature 30 papers, and candidates can choose one or two papers from permitted combinations. Results will remain valid for three years.