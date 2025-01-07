GATE Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Here’s How To Download

GATE Admit Card 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is expected to release the GATE 2025 admit card today, January 7, on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The exact release time has not been confirmed yet. Once available, a direct link to download the admit card will be shared here. The GATE 2025 exam will take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, and will last for three hours. On the exam day, candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card (on A4-size paper) along with an original, valid photo ID for verification. Photocopies, scanned copies, or expired ID cards will not be accepted.

Items such as calculators, watches, wallets, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, electronic gadgets, books, charts, loose papers, handbooks, or any pouches are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

GATE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official IIT GATE website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the "GATE 2025 Admit Card" link available on the homepage.

Provide the required login details.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Review the admit card details and download it for future use.

GATE 2025 will include 30 different test papers, and candidates can choose to appear for up to two papers. The exam will have three types of questions: multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The GATE score will be valid for three years from the date the results are announced.