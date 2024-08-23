GATE Registration 2024 Begins Tomorrow At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

GATE Registration 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will begin accepting online applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 starting tomorrow, August 24. Candidates can apply on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, until September 26 without incurring a late fee. Applications submitted after this date but before October 7, 2024, will require a late fee. GATE 2025 is scheduled to take place from February 1 to 16, 2025, with results expected on March 19, 2025. The exam is conducted by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs—Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee—on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Candidates eligible to appear for the GATE 2024 exam include those currently in their third year or higher of any undergraduate degree program, as well as those who have already completed a government-approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.

GATE Registration 2024: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the GATE 2025 registration link

Register and then log in

Fill in the application form

Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and print a copy for your records

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination that evaluates candidates' comprehensive knowledge in various undergraduate subjects, including Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. It is used for admission to Master's and Doctoral programs and for recruitment by certain Public Sector Undertakings.