GATE Result 2024 Offical Date Out at gate2024.iisc.ac.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

GATE 2024: The results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) conducted by IISc Bangalore are scheduled to be announced on March 16, 2024. Candidates who took the exam on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, can check their results on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in, by entering their email ID and password. The GATE 2024 scorecard, available for download on March 23, 2024, will include essential details such as obtained marks, qualifying marks, the number of candidates who appeared, and All India Rank (AIR). A direct link to access and download the GATE result 2024 will be provided on the official website.

GATE 2024 Result Date: Direct Link

GATE 2024: Steps To Download Marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GATE 2024 result link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: GATE scorecard 2024 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the marksheet

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

GATE Scorecard 2024: Details Mentioned

- Candidate Name

- Registration number

- Marks obtained out of 100

- GATE Score out of 1000 AlI India Rank (AIR)

- GATE Examination Paper and Code

- GATE 2024 Qualifying Marks

It's important to note that the deadline for downloading the GATE scorecard is May 31, 2024. If this deadline has elapsed, candidates must pay an additional fee of Rs 500 before they can access their scorecards. GATE scorecards remain valid for three years from the date of issuance. To obtain their scorecard, candidates need to log in to the GOAPS portal.