Goa Board SSC Result 2024: GBSHSE Class 10th Result To Be Released Today At results.gbshsegoa.net- Steps To Check Scores Here

GBSHSE 10th Result 2024: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE, will announce the Goa Board SSC Result 2024 today, May 15. The GOA Board Class 10 results will be released in the second half, at 5.30 a.m. Students who took the Goa Board 10th SSC exams in 2024 can check and get their marksheets via the official websites gbshse.gov.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. The Goa Board conducted the examinations at 31 exam sites across the state from April 1 to April 24, 2024. A total of 19,557 students (9743 boys and 9814 girls) took the examination. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to view and download them.

Goa Board 1oth Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website (gbshse.gov.in).

2. On the homepage, click the Goa Board SSC 10th Result link.

3. A new login page would pop up on the screen.

4. Enter your roll number and other essential details (as shown on the admit card).

5. View the Goa Board Result 2024 Marksheet.

6. Check and download the same.

7. Take a print out for future reference.

Last year's pass percentage for April 2023 (Semester pattern) was 96.64%, while April 2020 (Annual pattern) was 92.69%.