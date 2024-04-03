GUJCET 2024 Answer Key Released At gsebeservice.com- Check Steps To Download Here

GUJCET 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024 provisional answer key today, April 3. Candidates who took the entrance exam can view and obtain the GUJCET answer key 2024 from the official website, gsebeservice.com. The GUJCET 2024 answer key can be used by candidates to assess their predicted score. According to the marking scheme, applicants receive one mark for each correct answer and 0.25 points for each erroneous response. GSEB held the GUJCET 2024 on March 31.

The GUJCET is used to determine candidates' eligibility for admission to BTech and BPharma programmes provided by various colleges in Gujarat. The GUJCET answer key 2024 objection form is now available on the official website. Candidates must fill out the objection form, attach supporting documents, and submit it to gujcetkey@gmail.com, along with their bank account number, IFSC code, bank name, and branch data. Objections filed through other routes than email will be rejected.

GUJCET 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the GSEB's official website, gsebeservice.com. On the homepage, search for the news highlight sections. Click on the student area. Find it and click on the Gujarat CET Answer Key link. Download it in PDF format.

Candidates can file objections to the GUJCET 2024 answer key until April 6. Candidates must pay Rs 500 per question for disputing the GUJCET answer key 2024. The GUJCET 2024 answer key objection fee is paid by e-challan.