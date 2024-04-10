Advertisement
NewsEducation
GUJCET ANSWER KEY 2024

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2024 Released At gsebeservice.com- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has issued the final answer key post after examining the complaints filed by candidates, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2024 Released At gsebeservice.com- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB, will reveal the GUJCET results soon. The board released the final answer key today, April 9, 2024. Candidates who took the exam can now see and obtain the final answer key for GUJCET 2024. It has been released on the official website, gsebservice.com. The GUJCET 2024 exam was held on March 31, and a tentative answer key was posted on April 3, with objections requested. To pass the exam, students in the unreserved category must score 45% overall. 

GUJCET Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website, gseb.org.

2. On the homepage, candidates should click on the Board Website.

3. Choose "GUJCET-2024 Final Answer Key".

4. The answer key notice will appear on screen.

5. Go through it and verify the answer key.

6. Go through it and download it.

7. Take the printout for future reference. 

GUJCET Answer Key 2024; direct link to download here

In the event of a tie, students with the highest scores in physics and mathematics will be given a higher rank; if the tie persists, those with the greatest scores in mathematics and chemistry will be given a choice. Over 1.35 lakh students took the GUJCET exam this year.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Netanyahu's plan for Hamas?
DNA
Are children at risk of heart attack from health drinks?
DNA
China will interfere in India's Lok Sabha elections
DNA
CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
DNA
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?