GUJCET Final Answer Key 2024 Released At gsebeservice.com- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB, will reveal the GUJCET results soon. The board released the final answer key today, April 9, 2024. Candidates who took the exam can now see and obtain the final answer key for GUJCET 2024. It has been released on the official website, gsebservice.com. The GUJCET 2024 exam was held on March 31, and a tentative answer key was posted on April 3, with objections requested. To pass the exam, students in the unreserved category must score 45% overall.

GUJCET Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website, gseb.org.

2. On the homepage, candidates should click on the Board Website.

3. Choose "GUJCET-2024 Final Answer Key".

4. The answer key notice will appear on screen.

5. Go through it and verify the answer key.

6. Go through it and download it.

7. Take the printout for future reference.

In the event of a tie, students with the highest scores in physics and mathematics will be given a higher rank; if the tie persists, those with the greatest scores in mathematics and chemistry will be given a choice. Over 1.35 lakh students took the GUJCET exam this year.