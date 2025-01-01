GUJCET Registration 2025 Date Extended Till January 7 At gujcet.gseb.org- Check Steps To Register Here

GUJCET Registration 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the GUJCET 2025. Candidates wishing to apply for the Gujarat Common Eligibility Test can find the application link on the official GSEB website at gujcet.gseb.org. Previously, the last date to apply was December 31, 2024, but it has now been extended to January 7, 2025. To apply for the test, candidates must complete four steps: registration, login, payment, and filling out the application form. The official notification states that, “The last date for submitting the online application for the GUJCET-2025 exam, which was originally set as 31/12/2024, has been extended to 07/01/2025. All school principals, guardians, students, and related parties are requested to take note of this.”

GUJCET Registration 2025: Steps to register here

Go to the official GSEB website at gseb.org.

Click on the GUJCET 2025 registration link on the homepage.

Register yourself on the new page that opens.

After completing the registration, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

The GUJCET 2025 exam is for Class 12 Science stream students in Group A, Group B, and Group AB. As per the official notice, JEE Main 2025 cannot be used as a substitute for GUJCET for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses. Students taking the GSEB HSC exams who want to pursue a diploma or degree in Engineering or Pharmacy must appear for GUJCET 2025 to be eligible for admission.

The application fee for all candidates is ₹350, which can be paid online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.