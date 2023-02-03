Haryana Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: BSEH Releases Revised Timetable for Class 10, 12 Board Exam at bseh.org.in, Download Full Schedule Here

NEW DELHI: Haryana Board of School Education (BSE) has released the revised schedule for Haryana Board Exams 2023 for classes 10th, 12th. The revised date sheets for Class 12 Haryana Board Exams and Class 10 Haryana Board Exams are now available on the official website bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Exam 2023 Dates

As per the revised datesheet, the Class 10th and 12th Haryana Board Exams for theory papers are scheduled to begin on February 27, 2023. While the Class 10th Haryana Board Exam will be concluded on March 14, Class 12th Board exams will end on March 17, 2023.

Earlier the BSEH 10th Mathematics exam was scheduled to be held on March 13 however as per the revised schedule the Class 10 Haryana Board exam for mathematics will now be conducted on 14, 2023.

Haryana Board Class 12 exam 2023 for Political Science and Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology subjects have been interchanged. The Political Science exam was earlier scheduled on March 14 will now be held on March 13 and the Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology exam which was earlier scheduled on March 13 will now be held on March 14.

How to download Haryana Board Exam 2023 Revised Datesheet

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads- "Revised Date Sheet:- (Theory Papers) for Secondary, Senior Secondary Certificate" Download the pdf of revised datesheet of the Haryana Board Exam 2023 Take a printout and save it for future reference

As per the official notice released by the BSEH, the changes in the Haryana Board Exams 2023 for class 10th and 12th scheduled for March 13 and March 14 have been made on administrative grounds.