HP TET Admit Card 2024 Released At hpbose.org- Check Steps To Download Here

HP TET Admit Card 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP TET Admit Card 2024 on November 12. Candidates appearing for the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2024 session can download their admit cards from the official website, hpbose.org. The HP TET 2024 exam is scheduled for November 15, 17, 24, and 26. Candidates must bring their admit card and a valid ID proof to the examination center. Candidates can check the direct link to download the HP TET admit card and view the exam dates online.

HP TET Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

Step 1. Go to the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "TET" section

Step 3. You will be taken to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login details

Step 5. View and download your admit card

Step 6. Print a copy for future use

HP TET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Primary Teachers: Candidates must have at least 50% marks in their senior secondary education along with a diploma in elementary education. Alternatively, they may qualify if they have completed or are pursuing a four-year B.El.Ed degree, with at least 50% marks in senior secondary.

Upper Primary Teachers: Candidates should have either a graduation degree with 50% marks and a one-year B.Ed degree, or a graduation degree with 45% marks and a one-year B.Ed as per NCTE standards. They can also be eligible with a graduation degree and a two-year diploma in elementary education, or with 50% marks in senior secondary and a four-year B.El.Ed degree.

The exam will be held offline and will consist of two papers, each containing 150 multiple-choice questions. Paper 1 will cover topics such as child development and pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, environmental science, and mathematics. Each correct answer will earn 1 mark, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.