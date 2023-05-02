HPBOSE Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Out Soon- Check Date, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

HP Board Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE will soon declare the result of class 10th and 12th at hpbose.org. Earlier reports had stated that the HPBOSE 12th results would be declared by April 29, 2023. However the results were not released on that date. Now according to the latest reports HP Board results will be released in the second week of May. Once the result is declared, the HPBOSE 10th, 12th Scorecard will be made available for class 10th and 12th candidates of all three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce. Students would be required to enter their HPBOSE 12th Hall ticket number, date of birth and other details.

HP Board Result 2023: Date and Time

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the HPBOSE 10th and 12th exam results by May 2023. The board conducted the class 10 and class 12 exams in March 2023. Class 10th exams were conducted from March 11 To March 31 and class 12th exams were conducted from March 10 to March 31.

HP Board Result 2023: Steps To Download Result

HP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2023 will be announced on the official website of Himachal Board. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the HPBOSE 10th and 12th Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the HP Board official website

Step 2: Click on the HP Board 10th, 12th Result link

Step 3: Enter the Class 10, Class 12 Roll Number in the result link provided

Step 4: Download the HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result link for further reference

HP Board Result 2023: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams in March 2023. When downloading the HPBOSE 10th and 12th Scorecard candidates are required to ensure that they check through all the details given on the scorecard. The following details will be mentioned on the HP Board Scorecard 2023.

- Name of student

- Seat Number

- Father's name

- Subject-wise marks obtained

- Grades

- Qualifying status

HPBOSE Result 2023: Last Year's Pass Percentage

According to data provided, a total of 87,871 students appeared for the HPBOSE 12th exams 2022. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.91%.