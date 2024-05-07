Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2747427
NewsEducation
HPBOSE CLASS 10 RESULT 2024

HPBOSE Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Result Released At hpbose.org- Check Toppers’ List Here

HPBOSE Result 2024: Students who took the exam can verify and download their results from the official website, hpbose.org, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 07, 2024, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

HPBOSE Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Result Released At hpbose.org- Check Toppers’ List Here

HPBOSE Result 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Matric examination's top ten candidates, pass percentage, and results. Accordingly, 74% of students passed the HPBOSE 10th exams in 2024. Students who took the exam will be able to view and get their results via the official website-hpbose.org. The HP Board conducted the Class 10 or Matric Exams in pen and paper format from March 2, 2024 to March 21, 2024. The exam was administered in a single shift from 8.45 AM to 12 PM to about 91,000 students.

HPBOSE Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website (hpbose.org).

2. On the homepage, click on the HP 10th result link.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Enter your roll number and then submit.

5. Access and download the results.

6. Print out for future reference.

HPBOSE Result 2024: Toppers’ List

  1. Ridhima Sharma- 99.86%
  2. Kritika Sharma- 99.71%
  3. Shivam Sharma- 99.57%
  4. Dhriti Tegta- 99.57%
  5. Rushil Sood- 99.57%

As the results are now out, students who are dissatisfied with their grades can ask for revaluation/rechecking. According to the board norms, the charge for the HPBOSE revaluation process is Rs 500, while the re-checking process requires students to pay Rs 400 as a processing fee.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bengal Governor has special power?
DNA Video
DNA: NEET UG 2024 paper leaked?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Jahangir Alam?
DNA
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan
DNA
Election analysis of CM Yogi's election model
DNA
Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra
DNA
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad
DNA
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
DNA Video
DNA: Who is threatening to kill Hari Narayan?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi will only play 'safe'!