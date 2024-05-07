HPBOSE Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Result Released At hpbose.org- Check Toppers’ List Here

HPBOSE Result 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Matric examination's top ten candidates, pass percentage, and results. Accordingly, 74% of students passed the HPBOSE 10th exams in 2024. Students who took the exam will be able to view and get their results via the official website-hpbose.org. The HP Board conducted the Class 10 or Matric Exams in pen and paper format from March 2, 2024 to March 21, 2024. The exam was administered in a single shift from 8.45 AM to 12 PM to about 91,000 students.

HPBOSE Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website (hpbose.org).

2. On the homepage, click on the HP 10th result link.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Enter your roll number and then submit.

5. Access and download the results.

6. Print out for future reference.

HPBOSE Result 2024: Toppers’ List

Ridhima Sharma- 99.86% Kritika Sharma- 99.71% Shivam Sharma- 99.57% Dhriti Tegta- 99.57% Rushil Sood- 99.57%

As the results are now out, students who are dissatisfied with their grades can ask for revaluation/rechecking. According to the board norms, the charge for the HPBOSE revaluation process is Rs 500, while the re-checking process requires students to pay Rs 400 as a processing fee.