HSSC CET Group C Result 2024 Released At hssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

HSSC CET Result 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) issued the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Result 2023 on February 6, 2024. The Group C recruitment exam results are now available on the official website, hssc.gov.in. The Haryana CET test was conducted on November 5 and 6, 2022. It was followed by Skill Tests on December 30 and 31, 2023, January 6 and 7, 2024, and January 14, 2024. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has announced the results for 59 categories across various departments.

HSSC CET Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in.

Choose the final result tab on the homepage.

Click on the "Declaration of Result for the Group C posts of 59 categories in various departments against Advt. No. 3/2023" link.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and print it for future reference.

"This is for the information of the candidates that result is in the ascending order of roll no. of the candidates and is not in the order of merit. This is further clarified that the selection of the below mentioned candidates is independent their socio- economic marks. The seniority of the candidates shall be fixed once the recruitment process against the Advt. No. 3/2023 is finalized,” reads the official notice.