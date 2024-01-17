IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024 Registration Begins Today At agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: IAF Agniveer Vayu registration is set to begin today, January 17, 2024. The Indian Air Force is accepting online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for selection tests. The deadline to apply is February 6, 2024.Candidates who are interested in the IAF Agniveervayu recruiting can apply online. Eligible applicants must pay a fee of Rs 550.

"Indian Air Force invites ONLINE applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for selection test from 17 March 2024 onwards to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU. The number and employability of female candidates will be decided as per service requirement,” reads the official notice.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to Air Force Agniveer's official website, https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the "Air Force Agniveer Application Form for Vayu Intake 1/2025" link.

Step 3: Download the application form and print a copy. Fill out all of the information requested on the form.

Step 4: Gather all essential documents and attach them to the completed application form.

Step 5: Send the completed application form and any accompanying documentation to the address provided.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed an Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics, and English, a three-year Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Computer Science, Instrumentation Technology, or Information Technology) from a recognised polytechnic institute, or a two-year vocational course in non-vocational subjects.

The IAF Agniveervayu Exam will take place beginning March 17, 2024. The admission card will be released in due course. Candidates will be chosen in three stages: an online test (Phase I), document verification (Phase II), and a physical fitness test at the supplied address.