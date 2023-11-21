IB ACIO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply For More Than 900 Posts At mha.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Fees And Other Details

IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: The Intelligence Bureau published the IB ACIO Recruitment 2023 notification today, November 21. The recruitment is for the position of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive. Candidates who are interested in applying may go to the official website at mha.gov.in and look for the recruitment notice in the Employment Newspaper from November 25 to December 1, 2023. The registration period for this recruiting drive will begin on November 25 and end on December 15, 2023.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official website at mha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the IB ACIO 2023 Recruitment link.

Step 3: If you are a new user, you must first register and create login credentials.

Step 4: After registering, log in with the login information you created and submit.

Step 5: Fill out the online application form and upload all required documents as directed.

Pay the online application fees in step six.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Applicants must carefully review the eligibility conditions before applying for IB ACIO Recruitment 2023. Failure to meet the eligibility standards may result in the applications being rejected. For your convenience, the eligibility criteria for IB ACIO Recruitment 2023, including the age limit for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/Executive, are detailed below. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 27.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Fees

The application fee for the IB ACIO Recruitment 2023 has been decided to be Rs.450/- for all candidates, and for Male candidates of UR, EWS, and OBC categories, the application fee will be Rs.550/-. Check out the table below for detailed knowledge.