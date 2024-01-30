IB ACIO Tier I Result 2024 To Be Released Soon At mha.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IB ACIO Result 2024: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will soon issue the IB ACIO Result 2024 for Tier 1. The results are due in February 2024, although the authorities have yet to confirm the date. Once the results are available, they will be posted on the official website, mha.gov.in.The exam for IB ACIO-II/Executive was held on January 17th and 18th for 995 openings for the position of Assistant Central Intelligence/Executive.

Candidates will be selected for the following phase, Tier 2, based on their performance in Tier 1 exam. Candidates will be shortlisted for the Psychometric Test and Interviews depending on their performance in Tiers 1 and 2.

IB ACIO Result 2024: Steps to check here

Step 1: Visit the official website mha.gov.in/ncs.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and look for the section about IB ACIO Recruitment. Find the'results' link and click it.

Step 3: Clicking the link will take you to a new login page.

Step 4: To login, enter your IB ACIO ID and date of birth.

Step 5: The IB ACIO Answer Key 2024 will subsequently appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save the answer key for future reference and to confirm your answers.

Candidates should be aware that this is not the official cut-off for 2024. This is based on the previous year's cut-off. MHA will disclose IB ACIO 2024 cut off scores and results. The Tier 1 exam covered Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning, Logical Aptitude, and English Language. The exam lasted one hour and had a total of 100 marks. The Tier 2 exam will be 50 marks and last one hour. The paper will feature essays, English comprehension, and exact writing.