IBPS Clerk 2024 Admit Card Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link Here, Steps Here

IBPS Clerk 2024 Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit cards for the IBPS Clerk 2024 preliminary exam on August 13. The preliminary exams are scheduled for August 24, 25, and 31. Candidates who have submitted their applications can now download their admit cards from the official IBPS website, ibps.in. To retrieve the IBPS Clerk 2024 admit card, candidates should log in using their registration number and password or their roll number and date of birth. The deadline to download the admit card is August 31.

The pre-exam training call letter has been released and is available on the official website, with the last date to download the hall tickets set for August 17, 2024. The IBPS Clerk 2024 recruitment aims to fill 6,148 vacancies across 11 participating banks. Candidates must achieve the cut-off marks for each test and secure a minimum score in each test and overall to qualify for the main examination.

IBPS Clerk 2024 Admit Card: Steps to download here

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on "CRP Clerical" found on the left side of the page.

Choose "Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre XIV."

Click on "Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerks-XIV."

On the next page, enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Your IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the admit card for exam day.

The preliminary examination for the Clerk position is scheduled for August 24, 25, and 31, 2024. This online exam will include objective tests totaling 100 marks and will last 60 minutes. The test comprises three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.