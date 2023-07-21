IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply Today At ibps.in- Direct Link, Steps Here

IBPS Recruitment 2023: IBPS Clerk Recruitment will be closed on July 21, 2023 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates can apply for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) via IBPS's official website, ibps.in.

Candidates are reminded that the deadline for printing applications is August 5, 2023. The objective of this recruiting is to fill 4045 vacancies inside the company. The main exam will be held in October 2023, with the preliminary exam in August or September of that year.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply here

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application cost is Rs. 850 for general candidates and Rs. 175 for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates.