IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional Allotment List OUT At ibps.in- Check Direct Link Here

IBPS Clerk Exam 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the provisional allotment list for IBPS Clerk Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Clerk written examination can view the provisional allotment under the reserve list on the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The list is accessible to candidates from December 29 to January 28, 2024. To download the provisional list, candidates can follow the steps outlined below.

IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Direct Link

IBPS Clerk Results 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the IBPS official website, ibps.in.

- Click on the ‘IBPS Clerk CRP-XII provisional reserve list’ link.

- Enter the registration number and password/date of birth.

- The IBPS Clerk results will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the results and save it for future reference.

IBPS Clerk Result 2023 can be downloaded from the official website, ibps.in, until January 28, 2024. In cases where there is a tie, the merit order is determined based on the candidate's date of birth, with the senior candidate being placed first. Successful candidates will receive employment offers following document verification by the respective bank and meeting eligibility criteria.

The provisional allotment is made based on merit-cum-preference, taking into consideration guidelines issued by the Government of India and others, administrative requirements, and other relevant factors. If additional vacancies are provided by any of the participating banks during the year up to March 2024, further provisional allotment from the Reserve List may be conducted.