IBPS PO Scorecard 2023 To Be Out Soon At ibps.in- Steps To Check Here

IBPS PO Scorecard 2023: IBPS (Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Section) will upload the scorecard of the probationary officers exam soon. IBPO PO prelims results were out on the 18th of October and the window to check results will remain open till 26th of the October. Like in the previous exam, IBPO is expected to upload scorecards on their official website ibps.in.

IBPS PO scorecard 2023: Here’s how to check

Visit IBPS official website at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS PO Prelims scorecard on the home page or go to the PO/MT tab and find the scorecard link.

Enter your login details and submit it.

Check and download your scorecard.

Participants who have qualified in the exam can apply for the mains examination, which will be held in November and candidates who clear the mains round will be called for an interview.

The mains exam will have 155 questions. For 200 marks and the duration of the examination will be of 3 hr. The preliminary examination was conducted in September 2023.