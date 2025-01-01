IBPS RRB CRP XIII Result 2024 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS RRB Result 2024:The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for the Rural Regional Banks (RRB CRP XIII) 2024 mains exam and interview. The results have been declared for Officer Scale 1, 2, 3, and Office Assistant posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their IBPS RRB PO and Clerk scorecard 2024 from the official website, ibps.in. To download the scorecard, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and password. According to the IBPS website, the RRB PO and Clerk results will be available until January 31, 2025. This IBPS recruitment drive is aiming to fill 9,995 vacancies, including 5,585 positions for multipurpose office assistants. The IBPS RRB CRP XIII scorecard 2024 will display important details such as the exam name, candidate's name, post, gender, category, registration or roll number, and qualifying status.

The Institute has released the provisional allotment list for the Office Assistant main exam results and the Officers Scale I, II, and III main exam and interview results. Candidates can check the provisional allotment results using their registration or roll number, along with their date of birth or password.

IBPS RRB Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the IBPS RRB Result 2024 provisional allotment list.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

Click the submit button to view your result.

Review your result and download the page.

Print a copy for future reference.

Candidates should note that the provisional allotment under CRP RRBs-XIII depends on the candidate meeting the criteria for the Regional Rural Bank and successfully completing identity verification as required by the allotted RRB. “This does not constitute an offer of employment. In case it is detected at any stage of the recruitment process that, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria his/her candidature/ chance in the process shall stand forfeited," reads the official website.