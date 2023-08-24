IBPS RRB PO 2023: Officer Scale 1 Result Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

IBPS RRB PO 2023: The RRB PO results 2023 have been made public by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Officer Scale I results were made public today, August 23, 2023. The results are now available for all applicants who took the Officer Scale I preliminary examination. It has been posted to IBPS's official website, ibps.in. Candidates will have until August 30, 2023, to view their results. Only candidates who passed the IBPS RRB preliminary exam are allowed to take the main exam.

The major test will be given in September 2023 at numerous testing locations throughout the nation. The qualified candidates will be interviewed in October or November 2023.

IBPS RRB PO 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit IBPS's official website at ibps.in.

2. Click the IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 link on the webpage.

3. After entering your login information, click "Submit."

4. After submission, the results will be shown on the screen.

5. Complete the process and download it.

6. Print it out for your records

