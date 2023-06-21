topStoriesenglish2624715
NewsEducation
IBPS RRB RECRUITMENT 2023

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Registrations 2023 End Today At ibps.in- Direct Link, Steps To Apply Here

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Registrations 2023: IBPS RRB PO 2023 Application Process ends today, 21 June. Eligible candidates can apply for the same online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Registrations 2023 End Today At ibps.in- Direct Link, Steps To Apply Here

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Registrations 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, is concluding registration for IBPS RRB Recruitment today, June 21, 2023. Candidates who aspire to apply for the positions of IBPS RRB PO, Clerk, and Officer Scale- 2 & 3 can do so today on the official website - ibps.in.

 

The recruitment drive intends to fill 8612 openings for Probationary Officer, Clerk, and Officer Scale -2 & 3 positions. There are 43 participating banks in all.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Registration 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS at ibps.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link to apply for IBPS RRB, for your desired post.

3. A new login window will appear on your screen.

4. Login using the generated Registration number and password.

5. Carefully fill out the application form with the necessary details.

6. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

7. Download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

IBPS RRB PO 2023 Office Assistant; direct link to apply here

IBPS RRB PO 2023 Officer Scale 1; direct link to apply here

IBPS RRB PO 2023 Officer Scale 2 and 3; direct link to apply here

 The application period began on June 1, 2023, and the deadline is today. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, will hold online examinations for recruitment in August and September 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile