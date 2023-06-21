IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Registrations 2023 End Today At ibps.in- Direct Link, Steps To Apply Here

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Registrations 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, is concluding registration for IBPS RRB Recruitment today, June 21, 2023. Candidates who aspire to apply for the positions of IBPS RRB PO, Clerk, and Officer Scale- 2 & 3 can do so today on the official website - ibps.in.

The recruitment drive intends to fill 8612 openings for Probationary Officer, Clerk, and Officer Scale -2 & 3 positions. There are 43 participating banks in all.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Registration 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS at ibps.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link to apply for IBPS RRB, for your desired post.

3. A new login window will appear on your screen.

4. Login using the generated Registration number and password.

5. Carefully fill out the application form with the necessary details.

6. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

7. Download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

The application period began on June 1, 2023, and the deadline is today. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, will hold online examinations for recruitment in August and September 2023.