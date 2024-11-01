IBPS SO Prelims Exam Admit Card 2024 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS SO Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued admit cards for the Specialist Officers (SO) preliminary examination. Candidates can download their IBPS SO prelims admit cards from the official website, ibps.in. The prelims exam for 896 Specialist Officer vacancies is scheduled for November 11. Candidates must download their admit cards online to appear for the exam.

Candidates should note that the IBPS SO Prelims admit cards will be available for download until November 9, 2024. The IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2024 is scheduled for November 9, and all candidates must bring their admit cards along with a valid photo ID (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport) to the exam centre. The IBPS SO Prelims exam will be conducted online with a duration of 2 hours. The exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). This preliminary exam is qualifying in nature, and those who pass will be eligible to appear for the main examination.

IBPS SO Admit Card 2024: Selection process

The selection process for IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) consists of three stages: an online Preliminary Examination, an online Main Examination, and an Interview.

Online Preliminary Examination: Candidates must first clear the Preliminary Examination to be eligible for the next stage.

Online Main Examination: Those who pass the Preliminary Exam will move on to the Main Examination.

Common Interview: Candidates who qualify in the Main Examination will be called for a Common Interview, which is organized by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank.

IBPS SO Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-SPL-XIV.”

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password on the new page that appears.

Step 4: Submit the details, and your IBPS SO Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and print a copy for future reference.

In addition to fulfilling the age and educational qualification criteria, candidates were also required to have a satisfactory credit history, in line with the standards set by the participating banks. The application fee was ₹175 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, while it was ₹850 for all other applicants.