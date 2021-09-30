ICAI CA December Exams 2021: Last day to register on icaiexam.icai.org, check how to apply

New Delhi: Registration for ICAI CA December Exams 2021 will end on Thursday (September 30). Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the application process for Foundation, Final, Intermediate courses today.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of ICAI Exam at icaiexam.icai.org.

The last date to submit the form with late fees is October 3, 2021. Candidates applying between September 30 to October 3 will have to shell out an additional fee of Rs 600 (for Domestic and Kathmandu centers) and US $10 (for Overseas centers).

ICAI CA December Exams 2021: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website on icaiexam.icai.org

2. On the homepage, click on ICAI CA Exams 2021 link

3. Log in using credentials

4. Fill the application form and submit the required documents

5. Pay the application fee and submit the form

6. Download and take a printout for future reference

Exam dates:

In August, ICAI had announced the exam dates for December 2021 exams. The foundation exams will be conducted on December 13, 15, 17 and 19. The Intermediate exams for the old and new courses will commence from December 6 while the Final exams for both old and new courses, will be held between December 5 and 19.

Live TV