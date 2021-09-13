ICAI Final Results: 19-year-old girl tops CA exam, brother secures 18th rank

New Delhi: A brother-sister duo from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district excelled in the ICAI CA Exams 2021, the results of which were declared on Monday 9September 13). While, 19-year old Nandini Agrawal topped the CA exams scoring 614 out of 800 marks, her 21-year-old elder brother Sachin bagged18th rank.

The siblings studied in the same class since class two as Nandini had skipped two classes in childhood.

“My brother and I have been studying together since school. We also prepared for IPCC and CA final together. Our strategy has been simple — we support each other but we critique even more. When we solve a question paper, he checks my answers and I check his. There have been moments when I was losing hope but my brother’s support got me on track,” Nandini was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Sachin was full of praise for her sister. “There were times when we fought like crazy but that only lasted for some time and we got back to normal. I would have been happy with even 70 per cent marks as I did not have high expectations but I knew that Nandini will do great. She’s brilliant and deserves all the success. In many ways, she is my mentor,” he said.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the ICAI CA Result 2021 for July examinations today.

Candidates can check their results on the following websites as well -- icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Taking on to Twitter ICAI informed, “Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in July 2021 declared. Same can be accessed at: icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in, caresults.icai.org.”

