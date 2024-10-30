Advertisement
ICAI CA Foundation, CA Inter September Results 2024 Declared At icai.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here, Steps To Download here

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result 2024: To view the Foundation and Inter results on icai.nic.in, candidates must enter their six-digit roll numbers, registration numbers, and the text shown on the screen, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results for the CA Foundation and CA Inter September exams. Candidates can access and download their scorecards from the official website, icai.nic.in. Candidates will need to provide their roll numbers and registration numbers to download their mark sheets. The ICAI CA Foundation exam took place on September 13, 15, 18, and 20, while the CA Inter Group 1 exam was held on September 12, 14, and 17. The CA Inter Group 2 exam occurred on September 19, 21, and 23.

