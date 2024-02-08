ICAI CA Foundation December Session Result 2023 Declared At icai.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation December-January test today, February 7. Candidates can access it through the institute's official website, icai.nic.in. Candidates can download their ICAI CA Foundation scorecards by entering their registration and roll numbers. The Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination was held at 562 exam centres. The CA Foundation exam was conducted on December 31, 2023, January 2, 4, and 6, 2024. A total of 21728 male and 19404 female candidates passed the examination.

"The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th of February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that to access the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” read the official notice of ICAI.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website icai.nic.in.

On the home page, click the CA Foundation December/January examination result link.

Enter your credentials and log in.

Check your results.

A total of 137153 candidates took the ICAI CA Foundation exam 2023, and 41132 passed. The overall passing rate is 29.99%.