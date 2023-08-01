ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 To Be OUT Soon At icai.org- Check Date, Steps To Check Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results of the June Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation test on its official website. According to media reports, these results may be released soon. Candidates should be aware, however, that there is no formal confirmation. To obtain the results, candidates must have their roll number accessible. Candidates should monitor the official website and social media accounts for updates.

The ICAI normally releases the date of the results two days before they are revealed. As a result, the most recent information is that the result date and time can be announced on icai.org today.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Step to check here

1. Visit the official website-icai.org

2. On the homepage, one should click on the appeared CA Foundation result link

3. Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll number and date of birth

4. The CA Foundation June Result will open up on screen

5. Go through the same and download it

6. Take its printout for future reference

ICAI CA Result 2023: Here’s how to check via SMS

Candidates can also check their results through SMS. They must open the message box and type a new text message, CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the candidate's 6-digit Foundation roll number), for example, CAFND 000171, and send it to 57575. The result will be available on phone.

The ICAI CA Foundation 2023 result scoreboard will include information such as the candidate's name, total marks received, minimum and maximum scores obtained in each paper, and the candidate's result status. The Chartered Accountants Foundation exam, which took place on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, will have its results revealed. It was held at over 290 exam locations around the country.