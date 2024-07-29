ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 To Be Declared Shortly At icai.nic.in- Check Details Here

ICAI CA Foundation 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation June 2024 exam results today, July 29. Candidates can check their marks on icai.nic.in using their roll number and registration number once the results are declared. According to the notification, the results are expected to be announced in the evening.

“The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2024 is likely to be declared on Monday, (Late evening) the 29th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” reads the official notification.

Papers 1 and 2 of the ICAI CA Foundation course examination were conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, while papers 3 and 4 took place from 2 pm to 4 pm. For papers 3 and 4, as well as all papers of the post-qualification course examination, no additional reading time was provided to the candidates.

ICAI CA Foundation 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the CA Foundation June exam result link.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Submit the details and download your scorecards.

ICAI CA Foundation 2024: Last year trends

A total of 1,52,595 candidates appeared for the previous CA Foundation exam held in December-January. Out of these, 41,132 candidates successfully passed the examination. Among the qualifiers, 21,728 were male and 19,404 were female candidates. The overall pass percentage was 29.99%.