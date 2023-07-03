trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630238
icai.nic.in ICAI CA Final, Inter Result May 2023 To Be Declared On July 5, Check Details

ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Result May 2023 will be declared on icai.nic.in on July 5, scroll down to check more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Institute of Charted Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2023 this week. According to the official statement, ICAI CA Final May Result 2023 and ICAI CA Intermediate May Result 2023 will be declared on July 5, 2023. "Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website http://icai.nic.in," stated ICAI.

ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Result 2023 Date, Time

ICAI CA Final Result 2023 and ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2023 for May exams will be announced on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, however, the timing of the declaration of the result is not released.

Here's How To Download ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023

Candidates will be able to check and download their ICAI CA Final, Intermediate May Result 2023 from the official website - icai.nic.in following the simple steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website- icai.nic.in

Step 2 On the homepage, click on the link that reads "ICAI CA Final Result 2023" or ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2023

Step 4: Enter your 6 Digit Roll Number and registration number

Step 5: Click on "Submit" and your ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download Your ICAI CA Final, Inter Result May 2023 and take a printout for future reference

