ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2024 Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission Postgraduate (AIEEA PG) 2024 and the All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) for JRF and SRF (PhD). Candidates can access the ICAR AIEEA PG scorecard on the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/. This year, 46,452 candidates registered for the exam, with 41,148 appearing. Along with the results, NTA has also published the final answer key. According to the AIEEA PG final answer key, a total of seven questions have been dropped. The provisional key was released on August 2, with objections invited thereafter. The final result and answer key have been prepared after considering these objections.

The exam was conducted in a computer-based format at 70 centers across 91 cities on June 29. Successful candidates will gain admission to master’s programs in various disciplines such as agriculture, horticulture, forestry, veterinary sciences, animal sciences, agricultural engineering, community science (formerly known as home science), fisheries, dairy science, and other allied sciences at agricultural universities.

ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official ICAR AIEEA PG website at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.

On the homepage, find and click on the link titled, "Declaration of scores of ICAR AIEEA-PG and AICE (JRF/SRF)."

You will be redirected to a new page where you must enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin in the specified fields.

After submitting these details, your ICAR AIEEA PG results will be displayed on the screen.

Review the results and download them.

Print a copy for future reference.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) conducts the AIEEA PG 2024 for admissions into postgraduate and doctoral degree programs for the academic year 2024-25.\