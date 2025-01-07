ICMAI CMA Foundation December Session Result 2024 Released At icmai.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICMAI CMA Result 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) announced the CMA Foundation December 2024 results on January 7, 2025. Candidates who took the exam in December can check their results on the official website, icmai.in. The CMA Foundation exam for December 2024 was held on December 15, 2024, in two shifts. Paper 1 and Paper 2 were conducted in the morning from 10 AM to 12 Noon, while Paper 3 and Paper 4 were held in the afternoon from 2 PM to 4 PM. The exam was in multiple-choice question (MCQ) format and conducted offline using OMR sheets at designated centers. Each paper carried 100 marks. According to the official result notice, candidates who qualify can register for the Intermediate Course by January 31, 2025, to appear in the June 2025 term examination.

“We are pleased to announce that the results of the CMA Foundation Examination will be declared earlier than the previously scheduled date. The results will now be available on 7th January 2025; thanks to the efficient and timely evaluation process undertaken by the examination department,” reads the official notice.

ICMAI CMA Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official ICMAI website at icmai.in.

Click on the link for ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024 (December session) on the homepage.

A new page will appear. Enter your login details.

Submit the information, and your result will be shown on the screen.

Review your result and download it.

Print a copy of the result for future use.

Candidates who appeared for the December 2024 CMA Foundation exam can check their scores. To qualify, they need at least 40% marks in each subject and a minimum overall score of 50%.

The exam ended on December 15, and the results have now been announced. Last year, the results were declared on January 12, 2024. The result or scorecard will include details such as the candidate's name, roll number, ID number, marks for each paper, and qualifying status. ICMAI allows candidates to apply for answer sheet verification within 30 days of the result announcement.