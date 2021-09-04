ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2022: CISCE notice on Improvement, Supplementary Exam, candidates must know

ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) issued an importangt notice for candidates who were not awarded pass certificates, supplementary candidates, and absent or withdrawn candidates. It has important instructions for applicants sitting for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education and Indian School Certificate Board Exam in the year 2022.

“It may be noted that this is a special provision that has been put in place for the year 2022 exams as an exception and should not be considered as a precedent for the future,” the notice reads. Candidates can read the notice and instructions on the official website of CISCE - https://cisce.org/.

Candidates who have not availed the pass certificate and wish to re-appear for the examination in 2022, need to apply from their respective schools as regular students. Students who were absent and want to appear for an examination can do so by appearing in regular attendance at the school for a full certificate. While those who wish to appear just to improve their grades can apply for supplementary exams.

However, all these candidates will have to appear for semester I and semester II of the examinations, as per the official notice.

The CISCE informed that the exam pattern will be identical to ICSE, ISC examinations conducted in 2021.

Along with the above concerning exams, the council will be conducting compartment examinations for students who have not been awarded a pass certificate but have passed in English and three other main subjects in Class 10. While, for Class 12, the board will conduct exams in English and two other subjects.