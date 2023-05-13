ICSE, ISC Board Results 2023 Today? Anxious Students Post Memes, Hilarious Tweets
As CISCE Board students await their ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) exam results, social media is abuzz with hilarious tweets and funny memes. Uncertain about result dates, students resort to humour to lighten the mood.
- The ICSE Board Exams 2023 were held by CISCE from February 27 to March 29, 2023
- The ISC Class 12 Board Exams were held by the board from February 13 to March 31
- The CBSE declared its result for Class 10 and 12 on May 12, 2023
After the CBSE declared results for Classes 10 and 12 on May 12, students of the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board are waiting for their results anxiously. The ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) results are likely to be declared soon on the Board's official website - cisce.org. The fact that CISCE usually announces the results for ICSE and ISC soon after CBSE is leading to intense speculations and conjectures on social media. Some creative youngsters are also not shying away from expressing their anxiety through hilarious memes, tweets, and social media posts. Let's check some of them out.
ICSE, ISC Board Results 2023: Students Wait Desperately For Result Dates
Hello icse, when is the announcement regarding result is coming?@ICSE_Board @ICSEconf @ICSE pic.twitter.com/uYMPmBnJ8H — Aman Saleh (@medico_saleh) May 12, 2023
Time For ICSE, ISC Students To Go 'Underground'
After seeing #CBSEResults #CBSEresults2023 trending on twitter
ISC/ICSE students be like: pic.twitter.com/7P2MD8iN0B — Deepanshi (@Deepanshi28) May 12, 2023
ISC, ICSE Board Results 2023: Students 'Freak Out' Post CBSE Announcement
Icse students freaking rn after cbse results pic.twitter.com/zV5Q6LzRzh — Sam (chase atlantic version) (@200WIND_FLOWERS) May 12, 2023
A Message, Straight From Hollywood?
saw this and thought tom holland is telling me kal ICSE results niklega https://t.co/CxUkU5XQk2 — Priyasha (@priyasharay29) May 10, 2023
Meanwhile, once the results are out, students can visit the official website of CISCE and download the mark sheets. Let's check out how:
ISC Class 12 Result 2023: How To Download Marksheet
- Visit the official website, cisce.org.
- Click on the 'Download ISC (Class 12) Result 2023' link
- Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number
- Your ISC Class 12 Marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference
ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: How To Download Marksheet
- Visit the official website, cisce.org.
- Click on the 'Download ICSE (Class 10) Result 2023' link
- Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number
- Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference
The ICSE Board Exams 2023 were held by CISCE from February 27 to March 29, 2023. From February 13 to March 31, 2023, the ISC Class 12 Board Exams were held. The results for both Class 10th and Class 12th are expected to be declared soon.
