ICSI CS 2023: Executive, Professional Result To Be Released Soon At icsi.edu- Check Official Notice Here

ICSI CS 2023: According to the official announcement, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, will release the ICSI CS Result for the Executive and Professional Programme June 2023 session on Friday, August 25, 2023. Candidates who have taken the exam can get their scorecards on the official website, icsi.edu.According to the announcement, the Professional Programme results will be available at 11 a.m., and the Executive Programme results will be available at 2 p.m.

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued." reads the statement on the official notice.



ICSI CS 2023: Steps to check here

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu.

Step 2: From the homepage, navigate to the ICSI CS Results 2023 link.

Step 3: You will be sent to a new page where you may select your programme and proceed.

Step 4: Now, enter your registration information and click the submit button.

Step 5: The results of your CS Professional or Executive examination will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the document for future reference.

Candidates should be aware that the result-cum-marks statement for Professional Programme Examination will be mailed to each and every one of them at their registered address; however, if the physical copy is not received by any candidate within 30 days of the result announcement, they should contact - exam@icsi.edu with the details.

According to the announcement, the next executive and professional test will be taken from December 21, 2023 to December 30, 2023. Registrations and fee payments must be made beginning August 26, 2923.