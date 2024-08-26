Advertisement
ICSI CS DECEMBER REGISTRATION 2024

ICSI CS December 2024 Exam: Registration Begins Today At icsi.edu- Check Steps To Apply Here

ICSI CS December 2024: Candidates can enroll and apply for the addition of a module until September 25, 2024, without a late fee, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ICSI CS December 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will start the registration process for the ICSI CS December 2024 Exam on August 26, 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the exam through the official websites, icsi.edu or smash.icsi.edu. According to the official notice, enrollment, module addition, and exemption requests based on higher qualifications can be submitted from August 26. The deadline for submission without a late fee is September 25, 2024. 

For submissions with a late fee and exemption requests, the last date is October 10, 2024. Candidates can request changes to their exam center, module, medium, optional subjects, or exemptions until November 20, 2024.

ICSI CS December 2024: Steps to apply here

  • Visit the official website, icsi.edu or smash.icsi.edu.
  • On the homepage, click on the ICSI CS December 2024 Exam link.
  • Enter your registration details and click "Submit."
  • After submission, log in to your account.
  • Complete the application form and pay the required application fee.
  • Click "Submit" and download the confirmation page.
  • Print a hard copy for future reference.

The examination fee is ₹1500 per module/group for the Executive Program and ₹1800 per module/group for the Professional Program. A late fee of ₹250 applies to all stages. The fee for changing the exam centre, module, medium, or optional subject is ₹250 per subject.

