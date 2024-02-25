ICSI CS Professional Result 2023 Released For December Session At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link Here

ICSI 2023: The CS Professional December 2023 results have been officially declared by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on their website, icsi.edu. Students who have eagerly awaited their results can now access them by using their roll number and registration number on the official website. The ICSI has thoughtfully provided a subject-wise break-up of marks, allowing students to review their performance in detail.

ICSI Professional December Result 2023: Direct Link

ICSI Professional Result December 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu

- On the homepage, click on CS Professional December 2023 result link

- Login using roll number and registration number

- CS Professional exam result will be displayed on the screen

- Download the CS Executive exam scorecard and take a print out.

The result-cum-mark cards will include crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, total marks, result status, and paper-wise scores. According to ICSI rules, students must secure a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and a 50% aggregate in all subjects combined to qualify for the CS Professional exam. For those aspiring to take the CS Professional June 2024 exam, the good news is that the registration process will commence tomorrow. Interested candidates can register for the exam on the official website, icsi.edu. The upcoming CS Professional exam is scheduled to take place from June 1 to June 10.

This announcement signifies a crucial moment for students as it not only marks the culmination of their efforts in the December 2023 exams but also opens the gateway for new aspirants to register for the next round in June 2024. The transparency provided by ICSI in releasing detailed results allows students to analyze their strengths and weaknesses, aiding in better preparation for future exams and eventual eligibility for coveted company secretary positions.