ICSI CSEET January Result 2024 Declared At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

The ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India) has announced the results for the ICSI CSEET (Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test) January 2024 on January 19. Those who appeared for the exam can view and download their scores from the official website, icsi.edu. The CSEET January 2024 exam took place on January 6 and 8, 2024, at various centers nationwide.

ICSI CSEET 2024 Result: Direct Link

Candidates should note that the official e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January 2024 Session, is now available on the Institute's website, and no physical copies will be issued. The step-by-step process to download the CSEET January Result 2024 is outlined below, and a direct link is provided for easy access. Candidates are required to use their Registration Number and Date of Birth as login credentials to view their CSEET 2024 scorecard.

ICSI CSEET 2024 Result: Here's How To download

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu.

Go to Latest@ICSI—Students.

Click on the result link.

Key in your login details and submit.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

To pass the examination, candidates need to achieve a minimum of 40 percent marks in each paper, with an overall aggregate of 50 percent. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is the initial examination for individuals aspiring to enroll in the Company Secretary Executive program provided by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Successfully clearing this exam marks the primary milestone on the path to becoming a Company Secretary in India.