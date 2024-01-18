ICSI CSEET January Result 2024 To Be OUT Tomorrow At icsi.edu- Check Steps To Download Here

ICSI CSEET 2024 Result: ICSI CSEET Result January date and time have been released on the official website. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) 2024 results today, January 17th. As a result, the announcement will be made on January 19th. Candidates who took the exam can verify and download their scorecards on the official website, icsi.edu. According to the official announcement, the results link will be announced at 2 p.m. on January 19. To view the results, candidates must enter the requested registration number and password.

ICSI CSEET 2024 Result: Here's how to download

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu.

Go to Latest@ICSI—Students.

Click on the result link.

Key in your login details and submit.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

"The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 6th January, 2024 and 8th January, 2024 would be declared on Friday, 19th January, 2024 at 02:00P.M. The result along with individual Candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu," reads the official notice.