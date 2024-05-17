ICSI CSEET July 2024 Registration Link Active At icai.edu- Steps To Apply Here

ICSI CSEET 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, has begun the registration portal for the July session exam, onicsi.edu. The ICSI July session exam is planned to take place on July 6, 2024. Interested candidates may apply through the official website, icsi.edu. The registration deadline will be June 15, 2024.

Candidates who have passed or attempted the Senior Secondary (10+2) exams or equivalent are eligible to apply for the ICSI CSEET 2024 exam. To pass the CSEET, students must achieve at least 40% in each paper and an overall aggregate of 50% in both CBT and viva voce.

ICSI CSEET 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Eligible candidates should visit the official website, icsi.edu.

2. On the homepage, click the ICSI CSEET July 2024 Session option.

3. In the following stage, candidates must input the needed details and submit the information.

4. Log in to the account with details.

5. Fill in the relevant information, pay the application money, and submit the form.

6. Download the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

ICSI CSEET examinations are conducted four times per year. It is frequently held in January, May, July, and November. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, issued the CSEET May Results on May 16, 2024.