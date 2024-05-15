ICSI CSEET May Result 2024 Releasing Tomorrow At icsi.edu- Check Steps To Download Here

ICSI CSEET 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, or ICSI, will announce the results of the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024 test tomorrow, May 16, 2024, at 2 PM. Once declared, students can download it from the official website, icsi.edu.The exam was held on May 4 and 6, 2024. The results of the exams held on these two days will be announced tomorrow. The individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute's website, along with the results.

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum- Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates." reads the official notice.

ICSI CSEET 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website (icsi.edu).

2. On the home page, click on the ICSI CSEET May Result.

3. Log in using your application number and date of birth.

4. Access and download the results.

5. Print out for future reference.

Candidates must receive 50% of the marks in the combined CBT and viva-voce sections to pass the ICSI CSEET. To get the result, your roll number and password are necessary.

The CSEET Exam consists of four papers: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude; Economic and Business Environment; and Current Affairs, Presentation, and Communication Skills.