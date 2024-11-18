ICSI CSEET November Exam Result 2024 Declared At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICSI CSEET Result 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the ICSI CSEET November 2024 exam on Monday, November 18. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test conducted in November can access their results on the official website, icsi.edu. To view and download the CSEET November 2024 results and marksheet, including a detailed subject-wise score breakdown, candidates need to log in using their roll number and date of birth. The exam, held on November 9 and 11, was conducted in a remote-proctored format. The official e-result-cum-marks statement will be available on the ICSI website, icsi.edu, immediately after the announcement. No physical copies of the marks statement will be issued.

The CSEET cut-off marks will be released along with the results. To pass, candidates must achieve at least 50% in aggregate, combining scores from the CBT and Viva Voce sections. As per the marking scheme, one or two marks are awarded for each correct answer, with no penalty for incorrect or unattempted responses. The maximum score in the exam is 200.

ICSI CSEET Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official CSEET website at icsi.edu.

Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Enter your login details, including your roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Submit the details, and your CSEET November 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and print a copy for future reference.

Students will not receive a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement; instead, they must download it through the provided online link. Correct answers earn one or two marks, and there is no negative marking for incorrect or unattempted questions. Candidates who have reviewed their answer book(s) and wish to raise concerns about errors or inconsistencies in evaluation can submit a grievance using the prescribed application form. This must be done within 60 days from the result declaration date or 15 days after accessing the answer book(s), whichever is earlier.