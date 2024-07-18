ICSI CSEET Result 2024 To Be Released On July 20 At icsi.edu- Check Steps To Download Here

ICSI CSEET 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) will announce the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2024 results for the July session on July 20 at 2 pm. The results pertain to the CSEET exam conducted from July 6 to 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their CSEET July 2024 results from the official website, icsi.edu.

Additionally, ICSI stated that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CSEET July 2024 session will be available on the ICSI website immediately after the results are declared. Candidates can download this statement for reference, use, and records. "The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 6th July 2024, 07th July 2024, and 8th July 2024 will be declared on Saturday, 20th July 2024 at 02:00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute's website, icsi.edu,” reads the official website.

ICSI CSEET 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on the ICSI CSEET July Result link.

Log in using your application number and date of birth.

View and download your result.

Print a copy for future reference.

The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2024 session will be uploaded on the Institute's website, icsi.edu, immediately after the result is declared. Candidates can download this statement for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

To pass the CSEET exam, candidates must meet the minimum marks criteria for both the CBT and Viva Voce. A total score of 50% in aggregate (CBT + Viva Voce) is required to clear the exam.