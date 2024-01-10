IGNOU BEd Answer Key 2024 Released At ignou.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IGNOU BEd Answer Key 2024: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has unveiled the answer key for the Bachelor of Education Entrance Exam conducted on January 7. Individuals who participated in the examination can access and download the answer key from the official website at ignou.ac.in. Candidates are permitted to submit objections against the answer key until January 16 (6 pm).

By IGNOU guidelines, queries must be emailed to entrancetest@ignou.ac.in. After considering valid objections, IGNOU will make necessary corrections to the provisional answer key, leading to the creation of the final answer key and the announcement of results. The IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam for 2024 took place on January 7, 2024, in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm, featuring 100 questions, each carrying 1 mark.

IGNOU BEd Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination paper was structured in two parts: Part A and Part B. Part A encompassed sections such as General English Comprehension, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, Educational and general Awareness, and Teaching-Learning & the School. Part B included optional subjects, and candidates were required to choose one subject from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, English, or Hindi.

Candidates who attain the qualifying cut-off marks will successfully clear the IGNOU entrance exam. The BEd qualifying cut-off for general category candidates is set at 50%, while it is 45% for reserved category candidates.