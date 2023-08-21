IGNOU July 2023 Registration Ends Today At ignou.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here
IGNOU July 2023 Registration: Interested candidates should get themselves registered on ignou.ac.in or ignou.samarth.edu.in, scroll down for more details.
IGNOU July 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, registration and re-registration for all UG and PG programmes ends today, August 21, 2023. Interested candidates must first register on the official website, ignou.samarth.edu.in. Registration for new admission/re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session is still open.
While the registration deadline has been extended on several occasions. The application procedure for IGNOU Admission/Re-registration 2023 will close today, August 21, 2023, according to the published schedule.
IGNOU July 2023: Steps to apply here
- Visit the official website - ignou.samarth.edu.in.
- On the homepage, go to the register online button.
- Click on the "Re-Registration" and then click on "Proceed for Re-Registration" tab
- Get yourself registered and choose the IGNOU courses.
- Save the selections and click on the 'next' tab.
- Verify and confirm the details and check the 'self-declaration' box and press the "Next" button.
- Pay the IGNOU re-registration application fee.
- Cross-check the details and submit the form.
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
Photograph and signature scanned a scanned copy of the applicable educational qualification, a scanned copy of the experience certificate (if any), and a scanned copy of the experience certificate.
Candidates who are SC/ST/OBC should be aware that they will be able to check their IGNOU re-registration status 30 days after submitting the form. The university will send confirmation emails to students' registered email addresses and mobile phone numbers.
