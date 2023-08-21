IGNOU July 2023 Registration Ends Today At ignou.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here

IGNOU July 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, registration and re-registration for all UG and PG programmes ends today, August 21, 2023. Interested candidates must first register on the official website, ignou.samarth.edu.in. Registration for new admission/re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session is still open.

While the registration deadline has been extended on several occasions. The application procedure for IGNOU Admission/Re-registration 2023 will close today, August 21, 2023, according to the published schedule.

IGNOU July 2023: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website - ignou.samarth.edu.in.

On the homepage, go to the register online button.

Click on the "Re-Registration" and then click on "Proceed for Re-Registration" tab

Get yourself registered and choose the IGNOU courses.

Save the selections and click on the 'next' tab.

Verify and confirm the details and check the 'self-declaration' box and press the "Next" button.

Pay the IGNOU re-registration application fee.

Cross-check the details and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference

Photograph and signature scanned a scanned copy of the applicable educational qualification, a scanned copy of the experience certificate (if any), and a scanned copy of the experience certificate.

Candidates who are SC/ST/OBC should be aware that they will be able to check their IGNOU re-registration status 30 days after submitting the form. The university will send confirmation emails to students' registered email addresses and mobile phone numbers.