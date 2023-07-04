IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 Last Date Extended Till July 15 At ignou.ac.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has extended the deadline for applying for the July 2023 session. According to the most recent information, IGNOU will accept applications till July 15, 2023. Interested and qualified applicants should apply as soon as possible on the official website ignou.ac.in.

"Extension of Last date for "Fresh Admission and Re-Registration offered in ODL/Online Mode for the July 2023 Session" till 15th July 2023. Link for Fresh Admission: http://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Link for re-registration: http://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in, reads the official tweet.

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023: Steps to apply here

• Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

• Click on the IGNOU July 2023 session link Enroll your login credentials and other details Upload the necessary documents and pay the fees.

• Click on submit and download the form.

• Take a printout for future references

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023: Documents required

1. Scanned photograph

2. Candidate's signature

3. Copy of age proof

4. Relevant certificates of educational qualification

5. Experience certificate

6. Category certificate (if applicable)

7. BPL certificate (if applicable)