trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630383
NewsEducation
IGNOU RE-REGISTRATION 2023

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 Last Date Extended Till July 15 At ignou.ac.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 last date has been extended. As per the latest update, Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has shifted the registration date to July 15, 2023, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 07:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 Last Date Extended Till July 15 At ignou.ac.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has extended the deadline for applying for the July 2023 session. According to the most recent information, IGNOU will accept applications till July 15, 2023. Interested and qualified applicants should apply as soon as possible on the official website ignou.ac.in.

"Extension of Last date for "Fresh Admission and Re-Registration offered in ODL/Online Mode for the July 2023 Session" till 15th July 2023. Link for Fresh Admission: http://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Link for re-registration: http://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in, reads the official tweet.

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023: Steps to apply here


cre Trending Stories

• Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

• Click on the IGNOU July 2023 session link Enroll your login credentials and other details Upload the necessary documents and pay the fees.

• Click on submit and download the form.

• Take a printout for future references

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023; direct link here

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023: Documents required

1. Scanned photograph

2. Candidate's signature

3. Copy of age proof

4. Relevant certificates of educational qualification

5. Experience certificate

6. Category certificate (if applicable)

7. BPL certificate (if applicable)

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report